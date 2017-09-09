State of emergency declared in Alabama, USA as Irma approaches

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Governor of the US state of Alabama Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency as Hurricane Irma is approaching, local media said.

Alabama is expected to feel the effects of the powerful storm late this weekend.

"We continue to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Irma," Ivey said in a statement.

"Although at this point it does not appear that Alabama will face the brunt of the storm, we will certainly be affected and we must be ready to respond, no matter what comes our way."

“By declaring a full State of Emergency we are ensuring that all resources and personnel are in place to respond, in the event they are needed here in Alabama or elsewhere," the statement said.

Earlier a state of emergency was declared in Florida.