ATM blasted open in downtown Yerevan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Unknown perpetrators have blasted open an ATM in downtown Yerevan, the Police HQ told ARMENPRESS.

Authorities said a large amount of money has been stolen.

Law enforcement agencies launched joint operations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Investigative Committee said they will release details of the incident soon.

The ATM is located at 71 Hanrapetutyan Street in downtown Yerevan.



