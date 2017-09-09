Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson to meet in US Open final

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Rafael Nadal, the world No. 1 from Spain advanced to the US Open final with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 win against No. 24 seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, CNN reports.

Nadal, who is seeking his 16th grand slam title (second only to Roger Federer), will face a first-time grand slam finalist in South African and No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson, who defeated No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

This will be Nadal's 23rd career major final.

Nadal has two US Open titles, winning in 2010 and 2013.