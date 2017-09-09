Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

Turkish soldier killed in PKK fighting


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Kurdish PKK forces and Turkish soldier clashed in the country’s Bingol province, local media said.

One Turkish soldier has been killed, and another was wounded in the fighting.

Authorities continue operations to apprehend the Kurdish militants.

 

 



