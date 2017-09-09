PM holds consultation in Aragatsotn province

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation in Armenia’s Aragatsotn province with local officials.

The consultation focused on the process of the development programs of the province and communities, the implemented work and upcoming projects.

Ashot Simonyan, the governor of the province, briefed the PM on the social-economic situation and macroeconomic indicators, and mentioned that the volume of gross industrial output in the province amounted to 39,459 billion drams last year. The pace of growth totaled 53,4% against the previous year.

More than 104 billion drams worth of construction works are being implemented in the province through the resources of the budget, charity organization and foundations.

A total of 2,344 teachers are employed in the province’s schools. The total 2017 budget of healthcare system facilities of the province is more than 1,5 billion drams.

The governor said the priorities of the development strategy of the province are the development of modern industries, increasing the efficiency of agriculture, modernization, boosting tourism, development of infrastructure and others.

The PM said the province’s 2% growth target is insufficient, taking into account the governmental programs, including subsidizing loan projects, which are aimed at increasing efficiency.

Local officials noted numerous projects which are underway in the province, for example the recently established 33 ha intensive gardening facilities with drip irrigation systems.

“Agricultural business must become attractive in our country”, the PM said, adding that the development of the sector is a priority for the government.

The consultation also focused on a wide range of issues, including the healthcare system, education, and business programs.

On the sidelines of the visit the PM visited the poultry farming business in Aparan, and the chocolate production Gourme Dourme.