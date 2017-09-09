LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.02% to $2096.00, copper price down by 0.95% to $6805.00, lead price down by 1.50% to $2300.00, nickel price down by 1.40% to $11950.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $20700.00, zinc price down by 0.55% to $3081.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.