LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.02% to $2096.00, copper price down by 0.95% to $6805.00, lead price down by 1.50% to $2300.00, nickel price down by 1.40% to $11950.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $20700.00, zinc price down by 0.55% to $3081.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 10:40 European Stocks - 08-09-17
- 10:39 US stocks - 08-09-17
- 10:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-09-17
- 10:36 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-09-17
- 10:34 Oil Prices Down - 08-09-17
- 09.08-21:23 Religious leaders must call on NK conflicting sides to stop bloodshed - Patriarch Kirill
- 09.08-21:12 There is no alternative to free and independent life of our faithful people in Artsakh – Karekin ll
- 09.08-20:37 Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders urge to set free civilians kept as POWs
- 09.08-20:19 Peaceful settlement to NK conflict has no alternative – OSCE PA President
- 09.08-19:52 Patriarch Kirill hopes the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders will promote peace
- 09.08-19:44 Over 20 Belgian organizations involved in Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandal
- 09.08-19:17 Exhibition dedicated to 200th anniversary of Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky to be opened at National Art Museum of Ukraine
- 09.08-18:02 Meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani religious leaders kicks off in Moscow
- 09.08-17:53 Armenian FM meets with his Estonian counterpart
- 09.08-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-09-17
- 09.08-17:27 Asian Stocks - 08-09-17
- 09.08-17:09 Mexico quake death toll rises to 26 as state of emergency declared
- 09.08-16:10 Yerevan Mayor pays homage to victims of Siege of Leningrad in St. Petersburg memorial
- 09.08-15:54 Armenian PM, European Union Ambassador discuss cooperation issues
- 09.08-15:25 Armenia-Poland football match tickets already available
- 09.08-15:00 Civil aviation chief briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing reforms
- 09.08-14:53 Agricultural loan interest rate decreased
- 09.08-14:38 Armenia Marriott presents new offers
- 09.08-14:25 Catholicos Aram I meets with UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura
- 09.08-14:12 European Parliament to scrutinize Azerbaijani money laundering scandal
- 09.08-14:10 Armenian FM holds consultation with governmental representatives stationed in Russia
- 09.08-13:45 St. Kirakos Armenian Church of Diyarbakir desecrated
- 09.08-13:19 Brazilian Ambassador suggests researching markets for development of bilateral economic ties with Armenia
- 09.08-13:16 Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be discussed at OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
- 09.08-13:01 Numerous festivals set for September in Armenia, Artsakh
- 09.08-12:50 Armenian PM, Russian trade & industry official discuss enhancement of cooperation
- 09.08-12:31 Erdogan supporters stand trial for attack on protesters in Washington
- 09.08-12:09 Earthquake kills 6 in Mexico, Guatemala
- 09.08-11:14 US Senator suggests sanctioning Azerbaijani officials
- 09.08-11:09 FMD KL Europe increases investments, biotechnology center to be opened in Armenia
12:46, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1495 times President Sargsyan participates in celebrations dedicated to Day of Emergency Situations Officers
12:50, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1450 times Armenian Ambassador meets with Danish FM
10:56, 09.02.2017
Viewed 1308 times Lt. General Hayk Kotanjian introduces new recommendations to Minsk Group, UN, for containment in Karabakh
13:48, 09.04.2017
Viewed 1263 times Fun facts ahead of Armenia-Denmark World Cup qualifier clash
09:32, 09.02.2017
Viewed 1259 times Artsakh celebrates 26th anniversary of independence