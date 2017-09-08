Religious leaders must call on NK conflicting sides to stop bloodshed - Patriarch Kirill 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The religious leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia should call on the conflicting sides of Nagorno Karabakh conflict to stop bloodshed and should take precise steps for their reconciliation and return of refugees, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia announced during the meeting with the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin ll, the religious leader of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahşükür Paşazade.

“It’s my deep conviction that the role of the religious leaders is to call on the conflicting sides to stop bloodshed for the sake of the preservation of the valuable lives of their citizens and to take precise steps for their reconciliation, return of refugees and ensuring their security”, the Patriarch said.

He noted that he highly assesses the trilateral meeting of the religious leaders, for whom “it’s difficult to remain away from the ongoing tragic conflict”.

According to the Patriarch, the existing situation obliges to develop and implement measures aimed at establishing confidence between the two peoples.

“I believe it’s of paramount importance to leave moral impact on the younger generation. The youth should learn to live in peace, respect one another being able to find a common language, otherwise, the youth who will have extremist views towards their neighbors can easily be caught in the trap of the extremists. It’s particularly important for the Christians and Muslims to testify about moral values that are preached in our beliefs which are the gifts of the sacred faith, and the mercy, as well as the presence of God in human history”, Patriarch Kirill said.