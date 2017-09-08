Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders urge to set free civilians kept as POWs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders have urged to set free civilians kept as POWs, as well as have applied to the sides to prevent vandalism against churches and mosques. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia announced after the talks with the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin ll, the religious leader of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahşükür Paşazade.

“As a result of some activities suffer people, including innocent civilians who are kept as hostages in both sides, as well as those who have never participated in the military operations but are currently kept as POWs. We urge to set free the civilians. The detention norms of POWs and norms of military operations should not be applied on people who have nothing to do with military”, Patriarch Kirill said.

“There are churches and mosques in the conflict zone. It’s necessary to maintain them in a proper way so as demonstrations of vandalism are ruled out and in order no one could speculate over religious feelings inflaming the conflict that must be extinguished”, Patriarch Kirill said.