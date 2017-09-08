Peaceful settlement to NK conflict has no alternative – OSCE PA President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen has stated the necessity to propel the process aimed at the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

ARMENPRESS reports the OSCE PA President emphasized in a meeting with the president of Azerbaijan, president of the Milli Məclis and the prime minister that in case of a failure the regional peace, stability and economic development will be devastated. “The settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be a priority for the international community and the leaders of the conflicting sides”, Christine Muttonen said.

The OSCE PA President also highlighted the activation of interactions between the Armenian and Azerbaijani publics. According to his assessment, this can reduce the tension and foster cooperation.

Christine Muttonen also expressed the support of the OSCE PA to the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.