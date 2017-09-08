Patriarch Kirill hopes the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders will promote peace

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting of the religious leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will support the peace process over Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia announced during the meeting with the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin ll, the religious leader of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahşükür Paşazade.

“Today we will continue pondering over Nagorno Karabakh and the situation over it. It’s obvious the current issues are not in a good state, and at the same time, the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan want to go forward so as the peace becomes firmer and fair”, Patriarch Kirill said.

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church announced that he hopes that the meeting will be successful and will foster the peaceful settlement process.

“Religion can play a uniting role for our peoples”, the Patriarch said.

According to him, the religious leaders, “like believers” speak “in a language different from secular politicians”, which helps them to overcome differences.