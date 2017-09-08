Exhibition dedicated to 200th anniversary of Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky to be opened at National Art Museum of Ukraine

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Exhibition called “The Genius and the sea - traditions, searches, discoveries” will be opened at the National Art Museum of Ukraine, Kiev on September 12 dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky and the 95th anniversary of the gallery. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Analitikaua.net, the organizers noted that Aivazovsky’s works have left great impact on Armenian, Ukrainian and Russian cultures.

The organizers describe Aivazovsky as unequalled sea painter. Over 60 pieces of 18-20th centuries on the topic of the sea will be exhibited. The exhibition will be open from September 12 to October 31.