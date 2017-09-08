Meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani religious leaders kicks off in Moscow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin ll, the religious leader of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahşükür Paşazade, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has kicked off in Moscow.

ARMENPRESS reports issues connected with Nagorno Karabakh conflict and regional peace will be discussed at the meeting. The meeting has been organized by the mediation of Patriarch Kirill.