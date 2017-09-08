Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Armenian FM meets with his Estonian counterpart


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in Tallinn on a working visit, met on September 8 with Foreign Minister of Estonia  representing the EU Presidency Sven Mikser, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Issues of Armenian-Estonian agenda were discussed at the meeting. The sides touched upon cooperation in the sidelines of international organizations.

The FMs exchanged views on the preparatory works for the Eastern Partnership summit to take place in November.



