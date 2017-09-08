Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-09-17

YEREVAN, 8 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 478.16 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.72 drams to 576.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.38 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.75 drams to 628.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 117.92 drams to 20653.89 drams. Silver price down by 1.44 drams to 273.49 drams. Platinum price вup by 12.14 drams to 15480.81 drams.