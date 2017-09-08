Yerevan Mayor pays homage to victims of Siege of Leningrad in St. Petersburg memorial

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, who is on an official visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, visited the Piskaryovskoye Memorial to participate in the ceremony dedicated to the memory of victims of the Siege of Leningrad.

The Mayor of Yerevan laid flowers to the memorial and paid homage to the victims of the blockade. Taron Margaryan was accompanied by St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko, other officials of the Russian city, numerous locals and the Yerevan City Hall delegation.