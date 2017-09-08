Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Armenia-Poland football match tickets already available


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Tickets for the upcoming World Cup qualifier Armenia-Poland football match are already for sale.

The match will be held in Yerevan’s V. Sargsyan Republican Stadium on October 5.

The football federation said ticket prices range from 4000 to 10000 drams.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration