Agricultural loan interest rate decreased

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The subsidizing program of agricultural loans will be approved by the government next week and the loan provision process will begin.

Deputy minister of agriculture Robert Makaryan told a press conference that previously the loans were provided in the limits of up to 3 million drams, and farmers were receiving the loans with 8% interest rate.

“Now we have decreased the interest rate. Farmers will receive the loans with 5% interest rate, while farmers on social assistance and in bordering communities will receive loans with 3% interest rates”, he said.

Makaryan said a mandatory pre-condition for providing the loans will be training and certification.

“Short-term trainings will be organized in the regional agencies of the Agriculture Development Foundation”, he said.