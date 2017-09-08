Catholicos Aram I meets with UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I had a meeting on September 7 with Staffan de Mistura, United Nations special envoy for the Syria crisis in the UN headquarters.

During the 1 hour long meeting the sides discussed the current situation in Syria.

Attaching importance to the gradual establishment of peace in Syria, the Catholicos touched upon the liberation of Deir ez-Zor, reminding its great significance for Armenians as the last point of massacres during the genocide committed against Armenians by the Ottoman Empire.

The sides also discussed the Syrian-Armenian community and actions for restoring the community.

This meeting was the 4th official meeting between Catholicos Aram I and Staffan De Mistura.