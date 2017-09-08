Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Armenian FM holds consultation with governmental representatives stationed in Russia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a consultation in the Armenian Embassy in Moscow on September 7 with representatives of the Armenian government in Russia.

The ministry said the consultation focused on actions aimed at deepening the allied relations between Armenia and Russia and the activities of the embassy and other representations in Russia.



Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
