St. Kirakos Armenian Church of Diyarbakir desecrated

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The St. Kirakos Armenian Church of Diyarbakir, Turkey has been looted and damages as result of the Turkish-Kurdish clashes in that region.

Armenian Weekly received several secretly-taken photos showing the damages.

The photos, which were taken in July 2017, show the desecration and damages.

The perpetrators of the looting and desecration are unknown.

The church was last restored in 2012.

St. Kirakos is one of the largest Christian Churches of the Middle East.

The Church re-opened its doors in 2012, November 4, after 32 years of being closed.