Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be discussed at OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Discussions and debates around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be held during the upcoming sitting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, APA reported citing OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Christine Muttonen, who visited Baku.

“The Parliamentary Assembly is a unique platform, where conflicts are discussed, namely those which are located in the OSCE territory. The OSCE has a special representative for South Caucasian affairs, through whom the organization keeps the conflict in focus”, she said.

Asked if she will visit the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact, the OSCE PA president said she might during her next visit.