Brazilian Ambassador suggests researching markets for development of bilateral economic ties with Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia H.E. Edson Marinho Duarte Monteiro finds the development of bilateral economic relations to be a priority in the Armenian-Brazilian relations.

According to the Ambassador, the lack of investments is the reason of limited economic relations.

“We conducted studies and we found such sectors which can be interesting for the sides, for example – Brazil can have rather big investments in Armenia in the agricultural and mining fields”, the Ambassador said.

According to him, being one of the top food and agricultural product manufacturing countries, Brazil is mainly exporting meat, sugar and cacao to Armenia.

“Due to the economic crisis in 2015, Brazilian exports dropped, reaching 20 million dollars, however the situation changed in 2016 and the volume of exports reached 37 million dollars”, the Ambassador said, adding that Armenia is exporting mainly equipment and textile to Brazil, but not in large quantities.

Speaking about measures for the development of economic relations between the two countries, the Ambassador said that negotiations and discussions are currently underway for the implementation of the recently signed Armenian-Brazilian agreement.

According to the Ambassador, there is an issue of researching each other’s markets. He believes that specific research is required to present and recognize each other’s markets better.

“I believe it’s not only from the government that work must be expected, but rather the private sector. I have already noticed activeness and certain actions from the Government”, he said.