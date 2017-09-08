Armenian PM, Russian trade & industry official discuss enhancement of cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with the delegation of Gleb Nikitin, the first deputy minister of industry and trade of Russia.

During the discussion the PM attached importance to the further development of the Armenian-Russian partnership in the industry sector and emphasized that he sees true great prospects for it.

“Despite the fact that the Russian capital has great involvement and representation in Armenia, I am convinces that the Armenian market is yet underestimated for Russian companies, especially in terms of entry to markets of third countries, Iran and the European Union. The Meghri free economic zone, the GSP+ system with the EU and others can greatly contribute to this”, the PM said.

Gleb Nikitin talked about his negotiations with Armenian partners, including with the private sector, and assessed them as effective and constructive.

According to the Russian official, the Russian side sees wide opportunities in implementing investment programs in Armenia and highlights the possibilities of the GSP+ system and the free economic zone bordering Iran for Russian companies.

“Existing opportunities in Armenia are interesting for us and from this perspective I see wide prospects. We have great potential for cooperation in the radio-electronics, machinery, agriculture industry and various branches of industry”, Nikitin said.

The PM mentioned that the Armenian government has several interesting investments programs which can be implemented through joint efforts.

According to the PM, there is great possibility for cooperation in transportation, aviation, pharmaceuticals, tourism, hotel business and IT.

“We have companies whose subsidiary companies operate in the Silicon Valley, not the other way around”, he said.