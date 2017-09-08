Erdogan supporters stand trial for attack on protesters in Washington

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The two arrested Turks, supporters of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who attacked peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in Washington D.C. stood trial on September 7 in the US capital.

The two Turkish-American men, Sinan Narin, 45 of McLean, Virginia, and Eyup Yildirim, 50, of Manchester, New Jersey pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of assault and conspiracy, The Washington Times reports.

They appeared in court Thursday in orange jumpsuits with their hands shackled.

Both men waived their right to a speedy trial, allowing their defense attorneys to evaluate the evidence against them before their next hearing on Oct. 10.

Yildirim is charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one with age enhancement and all with bias enhancements; and one count of assault with significant bodily injury with a bias enhancement. Age and bias enhancements can increase statutory sentencing maximums by at least 1 ½ times.

Narin is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of simple assault, with all charges carrying a bias enhancement.

Both men also are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime of violence — a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison — with a bias crime enhancement.

Representatives from the Turkish Embassy attended Thursday’s hearing but declined to comment.

Both Narin and Yildirim hold dual Turkish and U.S. citizenship.

They are two of 19 people federal prosecutors have accused of criminal conduct after Erdogan’s May 16 visit to the White House. The other 17 suspects remain at large in Canada and Turkey.

Erdogan is expected to arrive in New York City next week to attend the U.N. General Assembly. It is unclear if he will be accompanied by any of the security officials charged in the indictment.

Washington Police earlier said if any of those bodyguards return to the US, they won’t have diplomatic immunity and they will be arrested upon arrival.