Earthquake kills 6 in Mexico, Guatemala

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. An earthquake of magnitude 8.1 struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, killing at least five people, triggering small tsunami waves and damaging some buildings, Reuters reports.

According to Associated Press, the death toll is 6, with the victims being from Mexico and Guatemala.

The epicenter was 54 miles (87 km) southwest of the town of Pijijiapan in the southern state of Chiapas, at a depth of 43 miles. Three people were killed in the state, said Governor Manuel Velasquez. Two more people were killed in neighboring Tabasco state, the state governor said.

The quake triggered waves as high as 2.3 ft (0.7 m) in Mexico, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.