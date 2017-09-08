US Senator suggests sanctioning Azerbaijani officials

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. US Senator Dick Durbin suggested using sanctions against several Azerbaijani officials. The Senator made the proposal during today’s Senate appropriation hearings, where the 2018 US Foreign appropriations program was being discussed.

According to Voice of America, the sanctions will first of all impose entry limitations to the US for Azerbaijani officials who have connection to the imprisonment of Mehman Aliyev, the founder of Turan news agency.

Mehman Aliyev was jailed on August 28 for alleged tax evasion.