Armenian minister holds meeting with Russia’s deputy minister of industry and trade

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan held a meeting on September 7 with Gleb Nikitin, first deputy minister of Russia’s Industry and Trade.

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation.

Nikitin emphasized that cooperation with Armenia is a priority direction for them.

The officials touched upon the process of implementation of agreements regarding provision of agricultural equipment.

Minister Karayan mentioned that potential for cooperation exists namely in the radioelectronic sector.

Gleb Nikitin said the establishment of joint industry and exports to third countries will be effective in the light industry area.

The Armenian minister presented the wide opportunities for industries, in the Meghri free economic zone.

During the meeting, Suren Karayan, Gleb Nikitin, and president of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan discussed the upcoming 2nd International Conference of Eurasian Partnership due in October in Yerevan.