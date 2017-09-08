Turkey releases jailed German national

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has released another German tourist who was earlier detained, local media said.

The two German nationals, a husband and wife, who are ethnic Turks, were detained in the Antalya airport and accused of being associated with the Gulen movement.

One of them was released on September 4.

According to the German foreign ministry, 54 of their citizens remain jailed in Turkey, including reporters and activists.