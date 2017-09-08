Defense Ministry welcomes opposition’s initiative to grant property tax exemption to contract servicemen

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry is viewing the opposition’s recent proposal on exempting contract servicemen from property tax positively.

The opposition Yelk faction of the Parliament suggested to grant contract servicemen privileges by exempting them from property tax.

Chief of Staff of the defense ministry Garnik Hayrapetyan responded to an inquiry of ARMENPRESS, saying that the ministry is treating positively any legislative initiative which will improve the social condition of the servicemen.

At the same time, the defense ministry official notified that the provision of making amendments in the law of property tax in terms of contract servicemen is included in the social insurance strategy of servicemen, their family, disabled military veterans and families of fallen soldiers” project.

The Yelk opposition faction introduced the bill on amending the law and granting contractual servicemen exemption from property tax. The current law grants exemption from property tax to conscripted servicemen.