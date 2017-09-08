Armenian government develops new strategy for innovation policy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government began the development of a new strategy for innovative policy, which will clearly describe current issues and challenges, and the goals which the government must achieve.

The strategy will include an action plan, what resources are available and how they must be used in order to resist existing challenges.

Deputy minister of economic development and investments Emil Tarasyan told ARMENPRESS rapid developments are happening globally in terms of technology, which imply changes of solution methods for systems and problems, which is the reason for developing the new strategy.

Several forecasts of the Davos international forum were also considered, such as, that by 2025 people will wear clothing connected to the internet – with over one trillion devices connected to the internet. By 2025, the first robot pharmaceutical device will be created, according to forecasts.

“We must make our society be not only the user of these technologies, but also be part of its creation”, he said.

Tarasyan said the strategy will be ready by March-April, 2018.

Armenia is ranked 59th from 127 in the Global Innovation Index.