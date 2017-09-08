Archaeologists discover gold relics in Tigranakert excavations, Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Archaeologists have found several noteworthy artifacts as result of the 40-day excavations in Tigranakert, Artsakh.

Relics of golden jewelry were found from the castle.

Expedition leader Hamlet Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS they aren’t yet sure what specific jewelry the relics are from, but soon they will publish them.

“We’ve found numerous iron items this year: knives, parts of scissors, hundreds of colored ceramic parts”, Petrosyan said.

This year, excavations in Tigranakert were launched on July 8. Numerous architectural pieces, a tower and early Christian monuments have been discovered.

The government of Artsakh allocated 17 million drams for the excavations.