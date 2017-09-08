Armenian education & science minister holds meeting with UNDP official

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan held a meeting with Dmitry Mariyasin, deputy resident representative of UNDP in Armenia.

During the meeting the sides discussed the ongoing education and science projects in Armenia which are implemented in assistance of the UN.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS the UNDP delegation was briefed on the main directions of the government’s policy regarding education and science, which are planned under the state program for the development of education.

The minister stressed that the main process of structural reforms is already completed and mentioned that he attaches importance to the improvement of educational content and administration system.

The minister proposed to discuss the issue of being guided by common education standards in all countries of the region in long-term programs, and emphasized that the UN can provide significant assistance in this matter.

Dmitry Mariyasin mentioned that education is an important circle for cooperating with all other branches, and all their programs relate to the educational system. He expressed willingness to continue cooperation.