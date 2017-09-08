LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.22% to $2096.50, copper price down by 0.30% to $6870.00, lead price down by 0.60% to $2335.00, nickel price up by 1.08% to $12120.00, tin price up by 0.07% to $20690.00, zinc price up by 0.29% to $3098.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.