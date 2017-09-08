LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.22% to $2096.50, copper price down by 0.30% to $6870.00, lead price down by 0.60% to $2335.00, nickel price up by 1.08% to $12120.00, tin price up by 0.07% to $20690.00, zinc price up by 0.29% to $3098.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 08:49 European Stocks - 07-09-17
- 08:47 US stocks - 07-09-17
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-09-17
- 08:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 07-09-17
- 08:42 Oil Prices Up - 07-09-17
- 09.07-21:41 Head of General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia to hold negotiations with Lufthansa leadership
- 09.07-20:47 George Clooney persuades spouse not to visit Azerbaijan for security risks
- 09.07-20:31 Transparency International urges to sanction those politicians and businesses paid to launder Azerbaijan’s image using slush funds
- 09.07-19:27 Bulgarian prosecutor’s office investigates involvement of UNESCO Director-General’s husband in Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandal
- 09.07-19:25 Ramil Safarov’s extradition to Azerbaijan might be another corruption deal –Hungarian media outlet
- 09.07-18:35 Parliament Speaker of Artsakh addresses participants of “Armenia: A Look to the Future” First Armenian Political Scientific Forum of Moscow
- 09.07-18:24 Armenian parliament speaker receives initiating group of “Stop violence against children” campaign
- 09.07-17:43 Tourism sphere representatives of Yerevan and St. Petersburg discuss development issues
- 09.07-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-09-17
- 09.07-17:29 Asian Stocks - 07-09-17
- 09.07-17:11 Southern Gas Corridor: the unseen side of Azerbaijan’s notorious state-sanctioned money laundering scheme
- 09.07-16:40 Artsakh’s government resigns
- 09.07-16:04 Armenia and Russia employ joint air defense forces during live-fire exercises
- 09.07-15:49 Exhibition of Armenian manuscripts opened in St. Petersburg
- 09.07-15:30 Armenia’s Arsen Julfalakyan elected to United World Wrestling’s Athletes Commission
- 09.07-15:16 Government transitions to liberalized model in energy production
- 09.07-14:59 Armenian FM to participate in EU & Eastern Partnership foreign ministerial meeting
- 09.07-14:37 Archaeological excavations in Armenia’s Carahunge to resume in October
- 09.07-14:27 Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Germany’s Ambassador
- 09.07-13:28 Minister urges travelers to refrain from using charter bus services following fatal Georgia crash
- 09.07-13:23 Government terminates state inspectorate of education
- 09.07-13:09 Government to save 30 million drams in healthcare optimization
- 09.07-12:55 Lithuanian parliament demands probe into Azerbaijani money-laundering scheme
- 09.07-12:52 Artsakh’s president re-inaugurated
- 09.07-12:51 Government grants VAT privilege to Lydian Armenia
- 09.07-12:39 Georgia car crash kills 2 ethnic Armenians, three citizens injured
- 09.07-12:30 Former Armenian president’s official vehicle to be auctioned
- 09.07-12:26 Moscow court sentences bank hostage-taker Aram Petrosyan to 12 years in max. security prison
- 09.07-12:19 Government endorses extension of social assistance project for bordering communities
- 09.07-12:17 Crashed Armenian bus operated illegally, officials say
10:59, 09.01.2017
Viewed 2031 times ‘We will do everything for teacher to be protected in Armenia’ – PM Karapetyan
10:27, 09.01.2017
Viewed 1917 times PM Karapetyan discusses implementation of Armenia’s digital agenda with Microsoft delegation
09:43, 09.01.2017
Viewed 1606 times President of Artsakh hosts a group of Canadian public-political figures
12:03, 09.01.2017
Viewed 1543 times YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
09:16, 09.01.2017
Viewed 1415 times European Stocks up - 31-08-17