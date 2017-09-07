Head of General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia to hold negotiations with Lufthansa leadership

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Head of the General Department of the Civil Aviation adjunct to the Government of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan will hold negotiations with Lufthansa leadership in Hamburg, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Government of Armenia informs.

Sergey Avetisyan will pay a visit to Germany on September 14-16 to participate in a working meeting with the directors of Lufthansa airlines.