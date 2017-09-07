Bulgarian prosecutor’s office investigates involvement of UNESCO Director-General’s husband in Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The prosecutor’s office of Bulgaria has launched an investigation on Kalin Mitrev, the husband of UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova, whose name is linked with the corruption scandal nicknamed the Azerbaijani Laundromat, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the prosecutor’s office of Bulgaria informs.

“General Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation based on the media reports on the illegal payments by Azerbaijani companies. Kalin Mitrev’s name is also mentioned in the media reports”, reads the statement.

According to the information spread by media, there are serious suspects that Kalin Mitrev’s involvement in the Azerbaijani-linked corruption scandal has had great influence on the professional job of his wife, UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.

The revelation that her husband consulted for an Azeri company might prove awkward for Mitrev’s wife, Irina Bokova, who is the director general of Unesco. Bokova has bestowed one of Unesco’s highest honours, the Mozart Medal on Azerbaijan’s first lady and vice-president, Mehriban Aliyeva. She also hosted a photo exhibition at Unesco’s headquarters in Paris, entitled Azerbaijan – A Land of Tolerance. The Heydar Aliyev foundation organised the event.