Parliament Speaker of Artsakh addresses participants of “Armenia: A Look to the Future” First Armenian Political Scientific Forum of Moscow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan has issued a welcome address to the participants of “Armenia: A Look to the Future” First Armenian Political Scientific Forum of Moscow. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Artsakh, the address reads as follows,

“Dear colleagues,

I warmly welcome the participants and guests of the “Armenia: A Look to the Future” first Armenian political scientific forum.

The Russian Federation, along with the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries – France and U.S. - continues to play an important role in the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and in establishment of peace in the region. Therefore, the initiative on discussing the issues related to the security, doing multiple observation over them and giving scientific recommendations is actual.

Several days ago, on September 2nd, we celebrated the 26th anniversary of proclamation of the Republic. September 21st will mark the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Armenia. The steps of the two Armenian republics towards strengthening the independent statehood and sovereignty being parallel, at the same time were and continue to be on the one surface – on the Armenian surface.

I hope that the representable staff of the forum will allow to make a deep and professional observation over the issues included in the agenda and will become a demanded scientific platform.

I wish all the participants of the forum fruitful work, peace and prosperity”.