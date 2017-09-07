Armenian parliament speaker receives initiating group of “Stop violence against children” campaign

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received on September 7 the representatives of a number of organizations that initiated the “Stop violence against children” public campaign that will last 5 years. This is the Armenia-based campaign of the global homonymous campaign. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, according to the members of the initiating group, the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals state the necessity of eliminating all forms of violence against children and encourage the member states to implement relevant policies. The goal of the Armenian-based campaign is to reduce the physical and psychological violence against children.

Director of the FAR Children Support Center Mira Antonyan, SOS Children's Village Director Ashot Kocharyan, Representative of World Vision Armenia Gayane Vardanyan and representative of "Save the Children" Grigori Grigoryants presented the goals and issues connected with the 5-year campaign to Ara Babloyan and invited him to participate in the official launch of the public campaign on September 26.

The parliament president underlined the importance of the initiative and noted that the approaches should be well pondered upon not to harm the children. According to Babloyan it’s necessary to unite the efforts to support children and protect their rights. The President of the National Assembly urged the initiative group members to submit proposals based on which it will be possible to regulate the legal framework touching the mentioned sphere and give full solutions to issues that are of public concern.