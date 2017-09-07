Tourism sphere representatives of Yerevan and St. Petersburg discuss development issues

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of “Yerevan days in Saint Petersburg” event the meeting-discussion related to tourism development in Yerevan and Saint Petersburg took place. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality,Yerevan Mayor’s Assistant, tourism sphere coordinator Maria Baraghamyan, the head of tourism division of Yerevan Municipality Gevorg Orbelyan and the chairman of tourism development committee of Saint Petersburg Andrey Mushkaryov participated in the discussion. The representatives of Saint Petersburg museums, tourism agencies, Russian printed and electronic tourism periodicals as well as the representatives of such tourist agencies of Yerevan as “Travelon”, “Armenia Travel +M” and “United Travel” took part in the round-table discussion.

“During the recent years significant attention was paid by Yerevan Mayor to the development of the sphere of tourism in Yerevan and in this regard we attach importance to cooperation expansion with Yerevan sister and partner cities. Being the leader among the RF cities with developed sphere of tourism Saint Petersburg gives wide cooperation possibilities for Yerevan.

As a result of the tight cooperation with Saint Petersburg tourism development committee within the last three years an effective working program was worked out within the frames of which social advertising exchange was carried out, joint mutual visits were organized. However all this is not enough and we set new tasks before us. In particular, the time has come to start active cooperation between tourism information centers of the two cities”, said Maria Baraghamyan.

During the meeting Gevorg Orbelyan presented the tourism potential of Yerevan inviting the participants of the round table to visit Yerevan next year to take part in the celebration of the 2800th anniversary of the capital of Armenia.

“Today Yerevan is represented with a new, modern tourism result, with rapidly developing infrastructures, with tourist festivals. Taking the opportunity we’d like to invite our Saint Petersburg partners to visit Yerevan next year to participate in the celebration of the 2800th anniversary of our beloved city”, said Gevorg Orbelyan.

The tour operators arrived from Yerevan in their turn presented the attractiveness of Armenia and the proposed tourist packages to the Russian companies engaged in outgoing tourism.

The chairman of Saint Petersburg tourism development committee Andrey Mushkaryov attached importance to the expansion of the programs aimed at tourism development between the two cities and stressed that new initiatives are planned for near future.

“There are wide perspectives for interaction in the sphere of tourism of Armenia and especially Yerevan. It’s highly important that the two cities are tightly cooperating today which benefits development of mutually beneficial interaction. We are interested in development of direct flights and why not in having an office representing Saint Petersburg in Yerevan”, said Andrey Mushkaryov.

