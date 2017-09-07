Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-09-17
YEREVAN, 7 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 478.25 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.19 drams to 572.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.38 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.14 drams to 625.17 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price stood at 20535.97 drams. Silver price stood at 274.93 drams. Platinum price stood at 15468.67 drams.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 17:43 Tourism sphere representatives of Yerevan and St. Petersburg discuss development issues
- 17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-09-17
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 07-09-17
- 17:11 Southern Gas Corridor: the unseen side of Azerbaijan’s notorious state-sanctioned money laundering scheme
- 16:40 Artsakh’s government resigns
- 16:04 Armenia and Russia employ joint air defense forces during live-fire exercises
- 15:49 Exhibition of Armenian manuscripts opened in St. Petersburg
- 15:30 Armenia’s Arsen Julfalakyan elected to United World Wrestling’s Athletes Commission
- 15:16 Government transitions to liberalized model in energy production
- 14:59 Armenian FM to participate in EU & Eastern Partnership foreign ministerial meeting
- 14:37 Archaeological excavations in Armenia’s Carahunge to resume in October
- 14:27 Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Germany’s Ambassador
- 13:28 Minister urges travelers to refrain from using charter bus services following fatal Georgia crash
- 13:23 Government terminates state inspectorate of education
- 13:09 Government to save 30 million drams in healthcare optimization
- 12:55 Lithuanian parliament demands probe into Azerbaijani money-laundering scheme
- 12:52 Artsakh’s president re-inaugurated
- 12:51 Government grants VAT privilege to Lydian Armenia
- 12:39 Georgia car crash kills 2 ethnic Armenians, three citizens injured
- 12:30 Former Armenian president’s official vehicle to be auctioned
- 12:26 Moscow court sentences bank hostage-taker Aram Petrosyan to 12 years in max. security prison
- 12:19 Government endorses extension of social assistance project for bordering communities
- 12:17 Crashed Armenian bus operated illegally, officials say
- 12:13 Golden Apricot Film Festival director steps down
- 12:07 Trump has been president for too long, says Germany’s Martin Schulz
- 11:43 Government improves payment procedure of military pension
- 11:42 North Korea’s actions require global response, says NATO chief
- 11:41 Government develops Armenia’s Development Strategy 2030 document
- 11:24 Armenian PM orders “urgent measures” to restore declining crayfish population
- 11:23 Armenian passenger bus involved in Georgia crash, fatalities reported
- 11:17 Government to return exporter VAT faster
- 11:03 South Korean president calls for enhanced sanctions against North
- 10:54 Documents implicate Hungary for notorious deal with Azerbaijan in “selling” murderer Ramil Safarov
- 10:21 Nearly 1 million left without power supply as hurricane Irma reaches Puerto Rico
- 10:12 Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Shanxi military officials in China
15:25, 08.31.2017
Viewed 2197 times OSCE monitoring group unable to conduct works due to Azerbaijani gunfire
16:21, 08.31.2017
Viewed 2106 times OSCE should give tough and targeted response to Azerbaijan’s step on hindering peaceful mission – Armen Ashotyan
09:48, 08.31.2017
Viewed 2008 times High-ranking Turkish intelligence officer requests asylum in Germany
12:05, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1941 times Armenia to continue steps to liberalize and facilitate entry visas with different countries
10:59, 09.01.2017
Viewed 1907 times ‘We will do everything for teacher to be protected in Armenia’ – PM Karapetyan