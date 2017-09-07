Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-09-17

YEREVAN, 7 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 478.25 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.19 drams to 572.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.38 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.14 drams to 625.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 20535.97 drams. Silver price stood at 274.93 drams. Platinum price stood at 15468.67 drams.