Asian Stocks - 07-09-17

TOKYO, 7 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 7 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.20% to 19396.52 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.39% to 1598.24 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.59% to 3365.50 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.33% to 27522.92 points.