Artsakh’s government resigns


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. In accordance with Article 169 of the Consitution of Artsakh, the government of the country resigned on September 7 following the inauguration of the president.

On the same day, President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on accepting the government’s resignation.

According to the decree,  the Cabinet will continue their duties until a new government is formed

 



