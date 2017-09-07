Armenia and Russia employ joint air defense forces during live-fire exercises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The live fire exercises during the Combat Commonwealth 2017 military exercises in the Ashuluk training facility in Astrakhan, Russia became the first important phase of Armenia’s and Russia’s joint work on the sidelines of the regional air defense system of the two countries, Colonel Armen Vardanyan, commander of the air defense forces of the Armenian Armed Forces told reporters.

“This was the first operation of the Armenian-Russian regional air defense system, since we’ve ratified all documents last year, and began realizing it this year. This was the first practical application”, he said.

According to Vardanyan, the first phase of the partnership proceeded successfully.

Earlier Lt. General Pavel Kurachenko, the first deputy commander of the aerospace forces of Russia and Chief of the General Staff, said that Armenia and Russia have decided the contingent which will operate in the Caucasian region of collective security on the sidelines of the joint air defense forces.