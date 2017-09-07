Government transitions to liberalized model in energy production

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved the legislative initiative regarding amending the laws on energy, licensing and state duties.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Vardan Gevorgyan mentioned that the necessity of liberalizing the electric-energy market in Armenia is due to the demands of the domestic market, as well as the use of trading possibilities in the region.

“For liberalizing the electricity-energy market, it is necessary to transition to a new model of market, which will contribute to increasing the efficiency of retail and wholesale markets, while encouragement of inter-state trade will enable to have certain elements of competition in the domestic market. As result of the proposed changes, a transition will be made from the current and only model, the consumer-seller regulating model into a new, liberalized model, modern trade rules will be introduced, the tariff regulation system will be improved, new tools will be introduced to boost inter-state commerce - with the priority being the protection of consumers of the domestic market and distribution of responsibility among the market’s participants”, the deputy minister said.

The distribution and supply functions are planned to be separated, which will enable other suppliers to operate in the market as licensed companies, which in its turn will increase state duties.