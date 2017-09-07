Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Armenian FM to participate in EU & Eastern Partnership foreign ministerial meeting


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMEPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will depart for Estonia on September 8 to participate in the upcoming EU and Eastern Partnership foreign ministerial meeting in Tallinn, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.



