Armenian Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Germany’s Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan held a meeting on September 7 with Germany’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Mr. Bernhard Matthias Kiesler.

During the meeting Babloyan was pleased to note that the Armenian-German relations are strengthening and deepening every year.

The Speaker thanked the German government for assisting Armenia and implementing numerous effective programs in the country.

Ara Babloyan expressed gratitude for the adoption of the Armenian Genocide resolution by the German Parliament.

The Speaker mentioned that as a country which transitioned to a parliamentary system, Armenia is closely following the German parliamentary elections.

Speaking about regional issues, Babloyan attached importance to the ongoing reforms in Armenia, saying: “Countries with European values and countries lacking them cannot be on the same level. And Armenia, unlike certain neighboring countries, has serious progress in democratic issues – this is proved by the absence of political persecution in our country, the fair and transparent elections, freedom of speech and approaches regarding human rights protections”.

The German Ambassador reassured that he will continue to contribute to the development and enhancement of the relations.

The Ambassador highlighted the joint work of the GIZ and the Armenian parliament’s financial-credit and budgetary affairs committee.

Speaking about the adoption of the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, the Ambassador said: “With the adoption of this resolution the Bundestag made an important step, and I can feel the attitude of the Armenian people for this step”.

Speaking on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Ambassador noted that Germany rules out a military solution.