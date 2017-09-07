Minister urges travelers to refrain from using charter bus services following fatal Georgia crash

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan commented on the deadly car crash in Georgia which involved an Armenian passenger bus overnight.

“According to initial information, the crash wasn’t caused by the driver of the Armenian bus”, the minister told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. He added that the bus was carrying out charter transportation.

“Back in August this company was fined, but after this it continued to carry out charter passenger transportations. Experience shows that all recent accidents happen as result of charter transportations”, Martirosyan said.

The minister urged all citizens to use regular transportations only, legally.

“They must embark from bus stops, buy tickets from ticket offices, because the vehicles are checked there, regular transportation companies have 2-3 drivers, who substitute each other from time to time”, he said.