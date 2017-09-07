Government to save 30 million drams in healthcare optimization
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s A.B. Alexanyan Epidemiology, Virology and Medical Parasitological Research Institute and the Disease Control and Prevention National Institute are being re-organized by merging.
During today’s Cabinet meeting, healthcare minister Levon Altunyan said this decision is associated with the necessity of optimization of the ministry’s structures.
“The purpose and subject of activities of these two institutions are mainly the same”, he said, adding that 30 million drams will be saved.
