Lithuanian parliament demands probe into Azerbaijani money-laundering scheme

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The anti-corruption committee of the Lithuanian parliament has requested the country’s investigative service for financial crimes to probe the recent revelations regarding the 3 billion dollar money-laundering scheme of the Azerbaijani ruling elite.

The committee demanded to investigate the possible connection of Lithuanian politicians who are involved in the revelation, the Parliament of Lithuania said on its website.

The Lithuanian parliament’s statement notes that the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project has revealed the money laundering scheme of Azerbaijan. The scheme was used to bribe European politicians and officials, ranging from PACE to UNESCO.