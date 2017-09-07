Artsakh’s president re-inaugurated
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The re-inauguration ceremony of Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan took place September 7 during a special session of the country’s parliament.
President Bako Sahakyan swearing-in ceremony was held in accordance to the Constitution.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 13:28 Minister urges travelers to refrain from using charter bus services following fatal Georgia crash
- 13:23 Government terminates state inspectorate of education
- 13:09 Government to save 30 million drams in healthcare optimization
- 12:55 Lithuanian parliament demands probe into Azerbaijani money-laundering scheme
- 12:52 Artsakh’s president re-inaugurated
- 12:51 Government grants VAT privilege to Lydian Armenia
- 12:39 Georgia car crash kills 2 ethnic Armenians, three citizens injured
- 12:30 Former Armenian president’s official vehicle to be auctioned
- 12:26 Moscow court sentences bank hostage-taker Aram Petrosyan to 12 years in max. security prison
- 12:19 Government endorses extension of social assistance project for bordering communities
- 12:17 Crashed Armenian bus operated illegally, officials say
- 12:13 Golden Apricot Film Festival director steps down
- 12:07 Trump has been president for too long, says Germany’s Martin Schulz
- 11:43 Government improves payment procedure of military pension
- 11:42 North Korea’s actions require global response, says NATO chief
- 11:41 Government develops Armenia’s Development Strategy 2030 document
- 11:24 Armenian PM orders “urgent measures” to restore declining crayfish population
- 11:23 Armenian passenger bus involved in Georgia crash, fatalities reported
- 11:17 Government to return exporter VAT faster
- 11:03 South Korean president calls for enhanced sanctions against North
- 10:54 Documents implicate Hungary for notorious deal with Azerbaijan in “selling” murderer Ramil Safarov
- 10:21 Nearly 1 million left without power supply as hurricane Irma reaches Puerto Rico
- 10:12 Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Shanxi military officials in China
- 10:10 3 Georgian soldiers wounded in Afghanistan
- 10:06 Hurricane Harvey death toll reaches 70 in Texas, USA
- 09:54 Fatalities reported as hurricane Irma pounds Caribbean islands
- 08:57 European Stocks - 06-09-17
- 08:54 US stocks up - 06-09-17
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-09-17
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 06-09-17
- 08:47 Oil Prices Up - 06-09-17
- 09.06-21:38 Trump does not rule out using military force against N. Korea
- 09.06-19:21 Armenian Deputy FM highlights overcoming obstacles created in the result of Azerbaijan’s aggressive and provocative actions
- 09.06-18:50 Mechanisms for developing light industry discussed at Government of Armenia
- 09.06-18:32 Armenia, Japan to reciprocally protect investments – 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations celebrated at MFA Armenia
15:25, 08.31.2017
Viewed 2138 times OSCE monitoring group unable to conduct works due to Azerbaijani gunfire
16:21, 08.31.2017
Viewed 2053 times OSCE should give tough and targeted response to Azerbaijan’s step on hindering peaceful mission – Armen Ashotyan
09:48, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1962 times High-ranking Turkish intelligence officer requests asylum in Germany
12:05, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1907 times Armenia to continue steps to liberalize and facilitate entry visas with different countries
16:36, 08.31.2017
Viewed 1853 times President Sargsyan congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart on Independence Day