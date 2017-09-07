Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Artsakh’s president re-inaugurated


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The re-inauguration ceremony of Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan took place September 7 during a special session of the country’s parliament.

President Bako Sahakyan swearing-in ceremony was held in accordance to the Constitution.



