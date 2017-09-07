Government grants VAT privilege to Lydian Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The government granted additional priveledges to Lydian Armenia, the operator of Amulsar Gold Mine. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government delayed the company’s VAT payment deadlines for three years for imported products.

Economic development and investments minister Suren Karayan said the company will carry out 179,4 billion drams worth of investments in construction and equipment.

“Imports of equipment is carried out stepwise, the amount for the first phase is nearly 23,4 billion drams, now the company is planning to import nearly 4,2 billion drams worth of equipment under the second stage”, Karayan said.

465 jobs will be created as result.